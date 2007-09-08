Batman Clock Makes Sure Criminals Know What Time It Is

Do you know what time it is? It's ass kicking time, and this Batman Collapsible Desk Clock is just the thing for criminals to know that Batman's working 24 hours a day. $45 gets you the clock, which is also collapsible, and probably means you can easily stick it into your pocket and throw it at any co-workers who violate your personal space. I'm Batman. [Skymall via Popgadget via Shiny Shiny]