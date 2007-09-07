Basis Audio's $150,000 Turntable

What is it with uber-premium turntables? Is there really a demand for $US50,000+ record players? Basis Audio certainly seems to think so; they make the "Work of Art" turntable. And at $US150,000, the Work of Art is definitely one of the most expensive consumer audio devices out there. It boasts features such as Resonance Annihilation, which attempts to remove all vibrations from the record, thereby creating a more pure sound. I guess they wouldn't approve of the Fisher Price record player that I was using, although nothing sounds better than Baby Beluga coming off of that plastic disc. [BornRich]