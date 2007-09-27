Barricade Tape Design Reassures You: Everything Is OK, Really

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

everything_is_ok.jpgNot that this is some kind of genius design or anything, but wouldn't it be nice to walk up to a horrific crime scene in see this "everything is ok" barricade tape strung all over the place? Wouldn't it make you feel much better about all the blood, guts and mayhem you just directly witnessed? Created by San Francisco design firm MINE, the tape's up for a People's Design Award, part of the California Design Biennial 2007, going now until September 30th in Pasadena. Vote for your favourite at the following website: [People's Design Awards]

