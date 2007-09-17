Way less insane than the Robotic Piggy Bank we showed you before, this Bankabank piggy bank is made out of soft PVC and holds your coins in a nice, round, eye-pleasing container. No longer do you have to fill up sandwich bags, socks, and duct-taped bra halves in order to make the trek down to your local Coinstar—just throw a Bankabank into your bag and you're done. Remove coins by removing the plug in the front. Forty-eight quarters will get you one. [ILoveUma via Yanko]
Bankabank Piggy Bank Looks Fashionably Round
