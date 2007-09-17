Bankabank Piggy Bank Looks Fashionably Round

Way less insane than the Robotic Piggy Bank we showed you before, this Bankabank piggy bank is made out of soft PVC and holds your coins in a nice, round, eye-pleasing container. No longer do you have to fill up sandwich bags, socks, and duct-taped bra halves in order to make the trek down to your local Coinstar—just throw a Bankabank into your bag and you're done. Remove coins by removing the plug in the front. Forty-eight quarters will get you one. [ILoveUma via Yanko]