No one will be mistaking the Bang and Olufsen Beo5 for another remote anytime soon, thanks to its distinctive form factor and features. The Beo5 sports a touchscreen on top and an array of buttons arranged in a circle below. What makes this thing special, besides the obvious design, is that it is fully programmable to your liking. Anything that can be remote controlled is, in theory, compatible with the Beo5. But honestly, we want one just to feel like we are conquerors of our own domain. No word on release date or pricing yet, but you might want to start saving now. [New Launches via Sci Fi]
Bang and Olufsen Remote Only Looks Like It Can Save The World
