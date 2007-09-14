Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 6 Is iTunes Compatible

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

BeoSound_6a.jpgWe covered the Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 6 back in July, but this overpriced player does have one thing that possibly makes the $US700 worthwhile. It's a plug-in that allows the BeoPlayer 6 to work with iTunes, something that, well, iPod nanos (which are 1/5 the price and 2x the memory) can do already. But it does have OGG support, if you're really keen on using a format that no major download store supports. [Uber Gizmo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

