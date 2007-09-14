Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 6 Is iTunes Compatible

We covered the Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 6 back in July, but this overpriced player does have one thing that possibly makes the $US700 worthwhile. It's a plug-in that allows the BeoPlayer 6 to work with iTunes, something that, well, iPod nanos (which are 1/5 the price and 2x the memory) can do already. But it does have OGG support, if you're really keen on using a format that no major download store supports. [Uber Gizmo]