The Apple fanboys amongst us (myself included) are going to have to eat some serious, humble banoffee pie. Check out this sweet laptop mod.We are calling it the Banana Laptop. Reasons for this lie in the fact there is a banana fashioned into the laptop's cover. Genius. I never thought I would say this, but Cupertino should be shitting bricks right about now. Okay, so it is a pretty awful mod, but full marks for effort. Still, if it is running Windows, it does not look half as bad as the UI. (Ooh, bitchy!) [Make] .
Banana Laptop Mod; Apple Got The Wrong Fruit
