Banana Laptop Mod; Apple Got The Wrong Fruit

ban11.jpgThe Apple fanboys amongst us (myself included) are going to have to eat some serious, humble banoffee pie. Check out this sweet laptop mod.ban1.jpgWe are calling it the Banana Laptop. Reasons for this lie in the fact there is a banana fashioned into the laptop's cover. Genius. I never thought I would say this, but Cupertino should be shitting bricks right about now. Okay, so it is a pretty awful mod, but full marks for effort. Still, if it is running Windows, it does not look half as bad as the UI. (Ooh, bitchy!) [Make] .

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

