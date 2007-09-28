A neat idea to back up your contacts from both your SIM card and cell phone memory in one fell swoop, the Back-Up Pal keeps safe all your contact info, whilst ignoring ringtones and SMS messages (although future Back-Up Pal models will probably be able to do this.) It costs $39.99 for cell phones with serial ports, and $49.99 for cell phones with USB. [Aving via Red Ferret]
Back-Up Pal Does Exactly that for Cell Phone Contacts
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.