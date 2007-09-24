Australian Government heading down slippery slope with online censorship

Last week a Bill was introduced to the Senate that aims to give Federal Police sweeping powers to ban access to Internet content. The Communications Legislation Ammendment (Crime or Terrorism Related Content) Bill 2007 [PDF doc] might sound like it has good intentions by invoking the word 'terrorism' in the name, but it is incredibly sweeping in its powers.

According to Electronic Frontiers Australia, the Bill would give Feds the power to ban access to content they "have reason to believe" encourages, incites, or induces the commission of a Commonwealth offence; was published in part to facilitate the commission of such an offence; or is likely to have the effect of facilitating the commission of such an offence.

This isn't just about terrorists. Commonwealth offences include copyright infringement, 'illegal' protest marches, or advocacy for actions like euthanasia. We might not agree with all such things, but the idea that a law could be in place to let the police ban discussion through a 'reason to believe' it encourages offences? The slippery slope just got a bit more grease added to its stainless steel surface.

With no provisions in the Bill for appeal or review of decisions, the EFA is throwing a real tanty over this one. Odds are good that parliament will not sit again prior to the election, but this is there on the table ready to become a law if the status quo of parliament remains after the election. The full EFA release is after the jump. [EFA Slams Police Censorship Bill]