Seriously, do I really need a CD player on top of a mini fridge? Is it that much harder to bring out a boombox or an iPod speaker dock? If I were living in 1998, I might be impressed by the mini plug line out, because I could hook up my shiny new minidisc player to it. But that's still pretty questionable. If I were going to kick down $300, it wouldn't be on this. Luckily, only the UK has to deal with this monstrosity. [Gadget Box via Crave]
Audio-equipped Mini Fridge Is A Contender For Worst Technology Mashup Ever
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.