Audio-equipped Mini Fridge Is A Contender For Worst Technology Mashup Ever

Seriously, do I really need a CD player on top of a mini fridge? Is it that much harder to bring out a boombox or an iPod speaker dock? If I were living in 1998, I might be impressed by the mini plug line out, because I could hook up my shiny new minidisc player to it. But that's still pretty questionable. If I were going to kick down $300, it wouldn't be on this. Luckily, only the UK has to deal with this monstrosity. [Gadget Box via Crave]