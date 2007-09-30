Audio Technica's ATH-ESW9 Cans Give You Wood

The ATH-ESW9 Sovereign Wood Headphones, by Audio Technica, are constructed from the finest of fine, Japanese Hokkaido cherry tree wood. They have 42mm neodymium magnet drivers encased in fiberglass, a gold plated mini plug and a sensitivity of 103dB.So, not only are they likely to sound awesome, they shall also make you look like a stylized style guru all in one fine stroke. Put simply; the ATH-ESW9 Sovereign Wood Headphones are like sex for your ears, but not much like having sex with your ears, according to ear sex forums I happened upon by complete accident. Available from Audio Cubes on October 19th 2007, expect to pay a hefty $369 to remain on top of your fashion/functionality game. [Audio Cubes via Audio Junkies]