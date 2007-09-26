Cellphones on AT&T's 3G network will be getting a speed bump that could be worth 6x. Right now, AT&T's HSDPA networks are limited to 130kbps of upload, but when HSUPA (High speed Uplink Packet Access) is pushed live in October/November, the network will be good for 500 to 800kbps with HSUPA devices only. (Who knows when they'll reach your market, and it'll be data cards first.) Theoretically, that puts it on par with EVDO Revision A speeds for sending junk. [Wireless Info]
AT&T's 3G Network Getting a 6X Kick In the Upload Pantalones
