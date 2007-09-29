A HoFo user got his hands on an AT&T Tilt, also known as an HTC Kaiser or the HTC TyTN II, and took a few shots of its exterior hardware buttons and its fairly standard Windows Mobile 6 UI. From the shots, you can't tell whether the phone has the TouchFlo topscreen UI like the standard HTC TyTN II does, but the default WM6 home screen along with Push-To-Talk is still there. The same HoFo user says that an October 1 launch date "seems right", but we'll have to wait until next week to be sure. In the meantime, hold off on any Windows Mobile phone purchases to see how this one pans out. [Howard Forums]
AT&T Tilt Spotted In The Wild
