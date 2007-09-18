Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ATP Petito Turns Flash Drives Pink, Nuzzles Up to Breast Cancer Foundation

atp_pinkdrives.jpgWhat do you do if you sell USB flash drives that have quickly turned into commodities, and you need a fresh sales angle for one that's been on the market for well over a year? Why not paint it pink, and exploit those unfortunate ladies suffering with breast cancer?

That's just what ATP Petito has done, selling its mini flash drives in a limited-edition Pink Ribbon version, available in 512MB ($39.99) and 1GB ($59.99) capacities. Being huge breast fans ourselves, we think getting into the tit-saving (and life-saving) business is a nice racket for a company with a product named Petito, but we're just wondering why there's no indication of how much of each drive's price will benefit the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. Is it one cent? Is it five dollars?

Any time a company is contributing a percentage of sales to a worthy cause, we think buyers have a right to know the exact portion of the money that will actually be contributed. If that number is not readily available, something smells fishy. [ATP, via Get USB]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles