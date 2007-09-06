ASUS Silent Knight II Super Cooler

ASUS has announced a new version of their obnoxious yet effective Silent Knight CPU cooler. Now supporting quad core processors, the SNII is packed with six copper tubes and 100% copper fins to distribute heat away from your precious processor. A PWM function fan automatically adjusts its speed to the core temperature, while a badass blue LED on said fan gives the unit a space age glow. Like a freaking jet engine. I'd love if this thing could pop out of my Macbook Pro whenever it needed an extra jolt of cooling, sending the other Starbucks yuppies diving under their tables, clutching their iPhones for dear life. [physorg via fareastgizmos]