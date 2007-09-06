A-Space, MySpace for Feds

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

drnoa.jpgWhat do the the United States' most classified, undercover agents need to do their job better? A little social networking. In order to better share information between various areas of U.S. intelligence, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is setting up a network called A-Space.

A-Space is a social community ala Facebook that includes blogs, searchable databases and collectively editable content. Except it's classified. Because just as if the government's information on the real whereabouts of the world's terrorists was leaked to the public, it would be equally damning to know which agents were "at work," who was interested in "random play," and just how many members of our CIA have Dawson's Creek listed as a favourite TV show. It's all for our own protection, trust me. [yahoonews]

