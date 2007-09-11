Japanese company Asobo unveiled this rather fabulous machine at the Tokyo International Gift Show earlier this month, which lets you customise small objects however you want. All you need is a small object, and an image (to customise said small object with.) There's a video below. You can choose to manipulate your image via all sorts of special effects, and the machine can cope with anything from mugs to stick-on fingernails. There's also a plan to place the machines in gaming arcades, so teenagers can go custom-crazy with everything they own. [Killian Nakamura]
Asobo Digital Interactive Customizer Lets You Personalize Small Objects
