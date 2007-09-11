Asobo Digital Interactive Customizer Lets You Personalize Small Objects

Japanese company Asobo unveiled this rather fabulous machine at the Tokyo International Gift Show earlier this month, which lets you customise small objects however you want. All you need is a small object, and an image (to customise said small object with.) There's a video below. You can choose to manipulate your image via all sorts of special effects, and the machine can cope with anything from mugs to stick-on fingernails. There's also a plan to place the machines in gaming arcades, so teenagers can go custom-crazy with everything they own. [Killian Nakamura]