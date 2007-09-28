Asko's Home Pub Fridge is a Fridge for Real Men

The inventor of the HomePub, a fridge freezer with built-in draught beer system, is, it goes without saying, a genius. Designed with special people in mind, the kind who like to pour beer on their cornflakes or drink their coffee with beer and two sugars, there's designated space for two five-liter kegs.

The HomePub is available in Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK (where it costs around Â£450, or $1000) and there are plans to bring it to the US. [HomePub and Asko via Appliancist]