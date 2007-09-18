ADD teens in California should savor banging away on their laptops while talking on their cellphones and checking their pagers during highway cruises while they can. On July 1, 2008, the Teen Drivers Cellphone Safety Bill is going to come down on them like a $20 hammer. Teens who are caught using any "electronic device" while driving are subject to a $20 fine for the first offense, which ramps up to a whole $50 for every following phone no-no. That's it? Where's the hard time, the big fines? You've gone soft on us, Arnie. Those kids should fry. [Press Release via Gadget Lab]
Arnold Terminates Teen Phone Use While Driving
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.