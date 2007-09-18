Arnold Terminates Teen Phone Use While Driving

ADD teens in California should savor banging away on their laptops while talking on their cellphones and checking their pagers during highway cruises while they can. On July 1, 2008, the Teen Drivers Cellphone Safety Bill is going to come down on them like a $20 hammer. Teens who are caught using any "electronic device" while driving are subject to a $20 fine for the first offense, which ramps up to a whole $50 for every following phone no-no. That's it? Where's the hard time, the big fines? You've gone soft on us, Arnie. Those kids should fry. [Press Release via Gadget Lab]