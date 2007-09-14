Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Armani and Samsung Team Up to Create a New Touchscreen Fashion Phone

armaniphone.jpgSamsung and Armani have teamed up to create this fashion-y phone, the P520, Armani's answer to the Prada Phone. It's a relatively sleek touchscreen phone with a 2.6-inch screen, a 3MP camera, a microSD slot, 50MB of onboard memory, a pokey GMS/EDGE connection, and Wi-Fi. Cool? This neutered iPhone is set to drop in Europe for a far-from-reasonable $550. No word on it coming from the States, but I will say that it's nice to see an Armani product that isn't in an advertisement with a dude with abs that make me feel completely inadequate. Not all of us have time for 5,000 crunches a day, Armani! [Unwired View via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles