Armani and Samsung Team Up to Create a New Touchscreen Fashion Phone

Samsung and Armani have teamed up to create this fashion-y phone, the P520, Armani's answer to the Prada Phone. It's a relatively sleek touchscreen phone with a 2.6-inch screen, a 3MP camera, a microSD slot, 50MB of onboard memory, a pokey GMS/EDGE connection, and Wi-Fi. Cool? This neutered iPhone is set to drop in Europe for a far-from-reasonable $550. No word on it coming from the States, but I will say that it's nice to see an Armani product that isn't in an advertisement with a dude with abs that make me feel completely inadequate. Not all of us have time for 5,000 crunches a day, Armani! [Unwired View via CrunchGear]