Apple's Stock Drops 5.15%, Low Boom Count to Blame?

Wall Street can be such a fickle beast some times. Today, Apple revealed what could only be referred to as a monstrous unveiling of iPod related material, and how do the investors repay them? With a 5.15% drop in the stock price. Although we've done a few of our own calculations and have come to a striking realization.If you add the Steve Jobs boom count (1 boom, 36 minutes into the presentation) to the number of Hardware announcements (5-iPhone, Touch, Classic, Nano & Shuffle), then subtract the closing day stock price at WWDC '07 ($120.19) divided by the opening day stock price ($145.12), and then finally subtract our two cents you get 5.15 the same as the percentage drop in Apple's stock today.

1+5-($120.19/$145.12)-.02=5.15 (rounded off)

See, we can be analysts too! [AAPL]