Apple's iPhone Contextual Ad Was Fake

Remember the iPhone contextual ad yesterday that nudged the early adopters? Turns out the ad wasn't from Apple at all. It was from some guy from didntyouhear.com.

After seeing the Nokia ad—which WAS from Nokia—he decided to make a fake one, which caught Apple's eye. Long story short, Apple called Commission Junction, who told this guy to take it down. We should have checked the original story more, instead of assuming that because it forwarded to the Apple store, it was an ad from Apple. We'll do better next time! [Didn't You Hear]