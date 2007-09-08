Apple's iPhone Contextual Ad Was Fake

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Remember the iPhone contextual ad yesterday that nudged the early adopters? Turns out the ad wasn't from Apple at all. It was from some guy from didntyouhear.com.

After seeing the Nokia ad—which WAS from Nokia—he decided to make a fake one, which caught Apple's eye. Long story short, Apple called Commission Junction, who told this guy to take it down. We should have checked the original story more, instead of assuming that because it forwarded to the Apple store, it was an ad from Apple. We'll do better next time! [Didn't You Hear]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

