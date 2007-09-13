Apple UK is holding a press event next tuesday at their Regent St. headquarters. "Mum is no longer the word" they say in the invite, so I guess now we can talk about O2's iPhone deal in the open. [Thanks Christopher]
Apple UK is holding a press event next tuesday ...
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.