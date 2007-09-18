Apple UK Event: O2 Official iPhone Carrier, Arrives Nov. 9

Looks like we were pretty much on the money except for the date—O2 will be carrying the iPhone in the UK, which will arrive Nov. 9 for Â£269 (8GB model only). Sadly, but not unexpectedly, 3G's still not on board. To mitigate the EDGE factor, O2's hooking up with The Cloud to put out over 7500 free Wi-Fi hotspots for the iPhone. Speaking of, the Wi-Fi Music Store will launch later this month and be pre-loaded onto the iPhone. Finally, mum's still the word on other European countries—they're only talking about the UK today. Overall, kind of an anticlimactic event if you ask us. UKers, thoughts?