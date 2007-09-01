Apple to Sell Ringtones Bundled With Regular Songs?

The Post says they've got confirmation that Apple will start selling ringtones to iPhone users using iTunes. Although they couldn't confirm pricing, they could say that you will probably be able to make any song you buy from iTunes into a ringtone.

This means you can set each contact's ringtone to a separate track from Linkin' Park's discography—that is, if you really want everyone to know that you're an asshole. One possible scenario is to sell ringtones bundled with songs for an "enhanced" price, like how EMI's DRM-less tracks come at $1.29 vs. $0.99. Of course, you can add your own ringtones already with iFuntastic for the Mac and iBrickr for Windows. [NYPost]