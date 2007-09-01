Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Apple to Sell Ringtones Bundled With Regular Songs?

The Post says they've got confirmation that Apple will start selling ringtones to iPhone users using iTunes. Although they couldn't confirm pricing, they could say that you will probably be able to make any song you buy from iTunes into a ringtone.

This means you can set each contact's ringtone to a separate track from Linkin' Park's discography—that is, if you really want everyone to know that you're an asshole. One possible scenario is to sell ringtones bundled with songs for an "enhanced" price, like how EMI's DRM-less tracks come at $1.29 vs. $0.99. Of course, you can add your own ringtones already with iFuntastic for the Mac and iBrickr for Windows. [NYPost]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles