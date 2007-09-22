Apple Stores Voiding Warranty on Hacked iPhones?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

anysim.pngWe're unsure if this is a policy or a one-time incident, but Jason O'Grady from ZDNet is reporting that an Apple store refused to service a hacked and unlocked (for T-Mobile) iPhone, saying the warranty was voided and blacklisting "the phone against future service, or return."

Although Jason's colleague eventually got Apple to take the iPhone back for a return, they did charge him a 10% restocking fee even though the phone was under two weeks old. We'll try and find out whether this is a company-wide policy or just a store manager shooting off the cuff, but to play it safe, wipe out your iPhone and put the AT&T SIM back in when you take yours in for a service or a return. [ZDNET]

