Apple Signs 3G Deal, Who Knows When It'll Matter

iphone_home9.gifApple recently signed a 7-year, $56ish million contract with wireless technology firm InterDigital. According to an involved analyst, the licensing agreement covers "various 2G and 3G cellular technologies encompassing bandwidth allocation, roaming and power efficiency controls, and most likely also includes some type of packet data coding and delivery." Oh, and some chunk of this technology licensing warrants another $20 million payment from Apple down the line.

Does this mean anything today? No. But it's concrete evidence that a 3G iPhone is on the horizon, however far off it may or may not be. [cnet and eweek]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

