Apple Readying iTunes Movie Rental Service?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

itunesmr.jpgAstute Flickr community member, David Watanabe, spied several possible error messages from within the "Report A Problem" list in iTunes, all indicating movie rental capabilities.

One such message reads; "MZCancellationReason.DidNotReceive-RentalMovie." A plethora of other messages also make reference to some form of a movie rental service. The list of messages can be seen above. As yet, we are unable to confirm the list; drop your findings below if you can substantiate the claim. Given this is not the first time we have been here, if true, it could be possible that this is merely a remnant of Apple's earlier, beleaguered ambitions. [Flickr] .

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

