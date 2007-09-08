Apple Readying iTunes Movie Rental Service?

Astute Flickr community member, David Watanabe, spied several possible error messages from within the "Report A Problem" list in iTunes, all indicating movie rental capabilities.

One such message reads; "MZCancellationReason.DidNotReceive-RentalMovie." A plethora of other messages also make reference to some form of a movie rental service. The list of messages can be seen above. As yet, we are unable to confirm the list; drop your findings below if you can substantiate the claim. Given this is not the first time we have been here, if true, it could be possible that this is merely a remnant of Apple's earlier, beleaguered ambitions. [Flickr] .