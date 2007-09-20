Apple could almost double its iPhone production for the fourth quarter, taking it from 1.54 million to 2.7 million. At least according to TheStreet.com, who claims that this year's production target will be 4.8 million. With one million already sold, this may be related to the recent price drop and the new European launches. It's either that or the JesusPhone's abilities to multiply fish, bread and assorted electronic components. [Thestreet.com]
Apple Doubling iPhone Production, Sources Say
