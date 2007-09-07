Apple Cupcakes, Not Made of Apples (Still Good)

We've posted a lot of gadget cakes in these parts, which is precisely why we're so excited when someone takes it "to the next level." In avant garde fashion, the likes of which we will not wrap our head around for years (possibly decades), Cakes By 2 Moms has created Apple-themed cupcakes—cakes that fit in a cup—cake nanos, if you will.

In full disclosure, writing this post prompted me to make eggs for breakfast (a rarity in these parts). And for those who may not already know, eggs do little to counteract the craving of a shiny, sloppy chocolate cupcake along with a frosty glass of milk. [geeksugar via shinyshiny]