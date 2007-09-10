Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Apple Cripples iPod Touch, Eliminates "Add" Button from Calendar

calendar-ipod.jpgAccording to support discussions and their own description pages, Apple has removed the ability to add contacts in the iPod touch's calendar, even while it uses the same operating system and application frameworks as the iPhone.

After a lengthy discussion in Apple's support boards about a screenshot published in iLounge's Steve Jobs' Beat event galleries, the company has removed the words "entering calendar events" from their US features page, as you can see in this screenshot:Picture%2034.png

However, the description can still be read in other international pages (like here in Australia, as well as Canada, United Kingdom, Spain or France), which still carry the original US English text.

After apparently pulling Bluetooth functionality at the last second, it seems like Apple is trying to further create artificial distinctions between the two devices, positioning the iPhone as a productivity platform and Touch as an entertainment device. Fortunately, the hackers will come later to the rescue. [Thanks Jason]

