Apple Balks at $5-Per-Show Demand, Gives NBC the Boot From iTunes

We reported earlier that NBC had decided not to renew its contract with Apple to sell their shows online. We thought that they might do something similar to Universal and do a short-term contract to keep their content up. No dice. Apparently, NBC wanted Apple to start charging a whopping $4.99 per episode for their shows, causing Apple to give them an early booting from iTunes. Look, 30 Rock is hilarious and everything, but if you think a season of it in DRM'd digital form at a mediocre resolution is worth $100 you've got another thing coming.Apple is giving NBC the boot starting with the TV season that's about to start, not even waiting until the official end of the contract in December, as they don't want to pull the plug mid-season. It's pretty lousy news for Apple as well, as NBC shows accounted for 30% of TV show sales last year. NBC may be planning to sell their shows on their new video site, Hulu.com, but if they plan on charging $5 an episode it's safe to say we all know where else we can go to download NBC's shows. And we'll be paying considerably less than $5 an episode there.

Here's Apple's full press release on the subject.