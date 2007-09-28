French cellphone provider Orange (owned by France Telecom) and Apple are having troubles coming to an agreement about the iPhone distribution in France, which may lead to delays—or even worse, going to another cellphone provider entirely. There's not much else we can say about Apple and Orange fighting that would be funnier than the fact that Apple and Orange are fighting. So savour this moment while you can. This juicy, citrusy moment. [Reuters - Image Credit]
Apple and Orange Fight Over iPhone, Comparisons to Each Other
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.