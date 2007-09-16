The iPhone Dev Team just released AnySim, a GUI version of iUnlock. An Installer.app version is coming, so you can pretty much download the file over EDGE or Wi-Fi and run it without having to manually transfer the file to your phone. Here's our mirror, but as always, most recent versions at the iPhone Dev Team Wiki. Here's to hoping the next iPhone firmware update doesn't bork the unlock. As always, there are no guarantees that this won't fart up your iPhone. [Download from Gizmodo (v1.01) or iPhone Dev Team]
AnySIM iPhone Unlock App
