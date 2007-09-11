If the one thing keeping you from buying a luxury yacht is the fact that you vomit uncontrollably whenever there's a stiff breeze, this Ferretti 630 is something you may want to consider. The yacht has an Anti Rolling Gyro to stop side-to-side swaying, which means that whenever the thing tilts to one side, the gyroscope pulls it toward the other. Plus, there's a padded sun lounge and three cabins inside, so you're not sacrificing any of the standard luxury features either. All this can be yours if you decide to have two kids instead of three. [Ferretti Yacths via Luxist]
Anti-Seasickness Yacht Ensures You're Not Vomiting That Expensive Champagne
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.