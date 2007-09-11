Anti-Seasickness Yacht Ensures You're Not Vomiting That Expensive Champagne

If the one thing keeping you from buying a luxury yacht is the fact that you vomit uncontrollably whenever there's a stiff breeze, this Ferretti 630 is something you may want to consider. The yacht has an Anti Rolling Gyro to stop side-to-side swaying, which means that whenever the thing tilts to one side, the gyroscope pulls it toward the other. Plus, there's a padded sun lounge and three cabins inside, so you're not sacrificing any of the standard luxury features either. All this can be yours if you decide to have two kids instead of three. [Ferretti Yacths via Luxist]