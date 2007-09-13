Following the leaky loo of the ROKR U9 is the ROKR W5, which is a quad-band GSM clamshell that has EDGE, Bluetooth, miniUSB, 20MB internal memory, a microSD slot, and a sad little 1.3-megapixel camera. It actually kind of seems like weak sauce, Mount Doom-inspired paint job aside. More details when we crib them, naturally. [Unwired View]
Another ROKR Leak: The W5 Looks like Darth Maul's Phone
