There are plenty of stupidly big speakers out there, but how many of them make good use of their hulking sizes? Not many. That's why this AMP speaker is so awesome: it's not only a speaker, but it's also a desk. It's an active speaker, meaning it has an amplifier built into it. Because of that, that necessitated a big case, so why not make it useful? How awesome would it be to have sound coming out of your entire desk? It's not clear if this is a mere concept or an actual (expensive) product, but I want one, badly. [Pieter Maes via NotCot.org]
AMP Speaker is so Big it Doubles as a Desk
