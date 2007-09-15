AMD To Make Tri-Core Processors

AMD, in a move to differentiate their processor line, has decided to begin selling three core processors. Is it weird? A little. But customers will see speed boosts. And, as the Inquirer points out, the tri-core could allow AMD to salvage bad quad-core chips while offering consumers a wide range of models at various pricepoints.

AMD also went on record with the statement, "Seriously, who doesn't want a threesome? You never hear people asking for a foursome. It's the threesome that's all the rage." OK, they may not have actually said that. [theinquirer]