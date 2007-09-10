AMD Launch Quad-Core Opteron a.k.a. Barcelona

AMD are finally launching their Barcelona quad-core server chip today, although it's officially being called the Quad-Core Opteron. Intel may have been beating AMD to higher clock speeds recently, but the Barcelona offers some performance and power-saving advantages that should level the playing field again.Saving power is becoming increasingly important in server rooms now, both because of the high cost of electricity and from pressure to become greener. AMD have developed a system, called CoolCore, where individual parts of the processor are turned off when they're not needed.

There will be nine chip options, all manufactured with 65nm technology, and all with 512KB of level two cache per core and 2MB shared. The top of the range 2GHz 8350 is expected to be priced at $1,019 for quantities over 1,000, with options all the way down to $209. There is expected to be more than 50 products launched this week using the chips, from Sun Microsystems, Hewlett-Packard, IBM and Dell. [AMD]