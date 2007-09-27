Amazon.com's new MP3 store watermarks its MP3s, but only with information stating where the songs were purchased, not who did the purchasing, according to the online uberstore. That's the good news. The bad news is that this issue has inspired me to ramble about the stupidity of the whole idea of watermarking tracks with identifying info.I mean, what would be the point? Most music that gets widely pirated comes from scene groups that do rips from CDs, not from people who legally purchase music online. It's the same thing I never understood about DRM: it only takes one copy getting ripped or spread around for something to be easily accessed in the pirate-o-sphere, so why waste so much time keeping normal people from sharing? I mean, even if they did find some Kanye song in a girl's shared Soulseek folder and it was ID'd with some dude's name, what does that prove? Not much. In any case, Amazon doesn't look to be doing anything of the sort, so bravo to that, and another kudos to them for selling only straight-up MP3s. Now just get all the labels on board and we'll have the music store we've all be clamoring for for so long. [Listening Post]
Amazon's MP3s Contain Watermarks, But Not the Privacy-Invading Variety
