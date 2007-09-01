Amazon's DRM-Free MP3 Store Likely to Launch Mid-September

Amazon will probably launch its DRM-free music store in the next few weeks, according to sources in the New York Post, joining Wal-Mart and others in posing the first real threat to the iTunes Music hegemony. As Ars and others have reported, Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos adopted an MP3-only strategy so that the music Amazon sells can play on iPods "any device." Trouble is, it may be a half-assed music store, with Sony and Warner still mum on the subject of stripped DRM. [Reuters/Yahoo]