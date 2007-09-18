Geltec Corporation has been working on its shock-absorbing gel, and now has improved upon its Alpha Gel with this Beta Gel, shown here protecting an egg from its untimely demise as it plummets from a dizzying height of just over 72 feet. Remarkable. It just seems to defy the laws of physics. We want some of this stuff installed in our walking shoes for the next trade show. We also got quite a kick out of the frantic enthusiasm of these Japanese TV personalities. [Japan Probe]
Amazing Gravity-Defying Beta Gel Cushions 72-Foot Egg Drop
