Altec Lansing introduced a new Bluetooth speaker today that packs a number of wireless audio options into a sleek design. Only an inch thick, the Soundblade connects to any Bluetooth 2.0-compatible gadget and outputs whatever audio you offer up through two 2.5-inch speakers. Moreover, when used in conjunction with a music phone, the phone not only controls speaker volume, but the speaker controls can be used to switch tracks on the phone. If that's not enough, the Soundblade acts as a giant speakerphone, making use of a built-in microphone. The Soundblade comes out in November for $US130. [Altec Lansing via infoSync World]
Altec Lansing's Soundblade Is Indubitably Thin
