Altec Lansing's Soundbar Fits Neatly Under Monitor

The FX3020 Soundbar Speaker System is one of the five new speaker-related goodies introduced by Altec Lansing today. Specifically built to go directly under a flat panel monitor, the one-piece rectangular speaker features precision-angled drivers and a built-in sound field expander. The slick speaker also uses XdB for bass (to cover for a lack of subwoofer) and can connect with older iPods, laptops, Mp3 players and so on. A great way to tidy up your desk the FX3020 SoundBar will be available in October of this year for a MSRP of $US99.95. [Altec Lansing via infoSync World]