The FX3020 Soundbar Speaker System is one of the five new speaker-related goodies introduced by Altec Lansing today. Specifically built to go directly under a flat panel monitor, the one-piece rectangular speaker features precision-angled drivers and a built-in sound field expander. The slick speaker also uses XdB for bass (to cover for a lack of subwoofer) and can connect with older iPods, laptops, Mp3 players and so on. A great way to tidy up your desk the FX3020 SoundBar will be available in October of this year for a MSRP of $US99.95. [Altec Lansing via infoSync World]
Altec Lansing's Soundbar Fits Neatly Under Monitor
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.