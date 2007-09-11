Altec Lansing's release today of five new speaker systems brought about another line of ultra portable speakers, branded Orbit. Simply designed and weighing only 225 grams, the iMT207 Orbit-M and iM207 Orbit-MP3 offers Altec Lansing's Fusion360 technology; which produces a full 360-degree sound field. The iMT207 Orbit-M is mobile phone specific with a 3.5mm stereo connection that is iPhone compatible and also includes a 3.5mm to 2.5mm converter cable for use with compatible music phones. Both models are shock resistant and feature 24 hours of continuous play off 3 AAA batteries. With a release soon, these $US39 speakers could serve as an adequate sounding ultra portable speaker. [Altec Lansing via infoSync World]
Altec Lansing Sends Ultra Portable Speakers Into Orbit
