Altec Lansing Sends Ultra Portable Speakers Into Orbit

Altec Lansing's release today of five new speaker systems brought about another line of ultra portable speakers, branded Orbit. Simply designed and weighing only 225 grams, the iMT207 Orbit-M and iM207 Orbit-MP3 offers Altec Lansing's Fusion360 technology; which produces a full 360-degree sound field. The iMT207 Orbit-M is mobile phone specific with a 3.5mm stereo connection that is iPhone compatible and also includes a 3.5mm to 2.5mm converter cable for use with compatible music phones. Both models are shock resistant and feature 24 hours of continuous play off 3 AAA batteries. With a release soon, these $US39 speakers could serve as an adequate sounding ultra portable speaker. [Altec Lansing via infoSync World]