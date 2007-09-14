Enjoying toast and tea is a luxury for us bloggers, who often dine on flat, room temperature soda and animal crackers in order to save money for heat, power and a 103-inch TV. Nevertheless, if we did enjoy her Majesty's official libations, it would be with this Toaster Teapot that combines the two. Whether it's a good idea to have liquid INSIDE A TOASTER is a question for philosophers and coroners, but it's only Â£29.95 ($US58), so at least it's a cheap death. [Teapottery via Retro To Go via Uber Review]
All-In-One Breakfast With The Toaster Teapot
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.