All-In-One Breakfast With The Toaster Teapot

Enjoying toast and tea is a luxury for us bloggers, who often dine on flat, room temperature soda and animal crackers in order to save money for heat, power and a 103-inch TV. Nevertheless, if we did enjoy her Majesty's official libations, it would be with this Toaster Teapot that combines the two. Whether it's a good idea to have liquid INSIDE A TOASTER is a question for philosophers and coroners, but it's only Â£29.95 ($US58), so at least it's a cheap death. [Teapottery via Retro To Go via Uber Review]