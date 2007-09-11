Alienware now gives you the option of sticking both a 64GB SSD as well as an additional 200GB platter-based hard drive into their top-of-the-line laptop, delivering the benefits of running a computer off an SSD (less power consumption, faster startup, etc) with the higher storage of traditional hard drives. It's not the first laptop with a SSD that large (Toshiba beat them to that), but it is the first to feature both types of drives in one laptop. The option is available now on the Area 51 m9750 for a nice $US1,150 extra on top of whatever other crazy crap you decide to load their highest-end portable with. [Product Page]
Alienware Sticks Both SSD And HDD In One Freakish Laptop
