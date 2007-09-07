Alienware Shows High End Rackmount Media Center Server

Made for those super, super nerds who actually have rackmounts at home, Alienware's HD Media server has 1080p via HDMI, internal cable card (OCUR) support, Dolby Digital 7.1 preamp output, and built-in Media Centre Blu-ray support. In addition to that, there's going to be native iTunes support so you won't have to exit the Media Centre app to listen to your music. Plus, there's the 4 terabytes of hot-swappable storage that ensures you will never run out of room to store your HD shows this coming season. [CEPro]