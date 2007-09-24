AirRaid2 Hackers Tournament Announced

ThinkSECURE shall be hosting a hacking competition, titled AirRaid2, in the great city of Bangkok, Thailand. The tournament will take place on the 21st December 2007, so if you are a mean-bean hacking machine, say goodbye to another Christmas.The hackers will be set to work on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks that will replicate conventional corporate system setups. The goodies up for grabs by the victorious, besides unconditional respect from the entire geek community, have yet to be confirmed. We are pretty sure the incentive will be fitting, so if you got the smarts, get your arse to Bangkok. [AirRaid2 via The Raw Feed]