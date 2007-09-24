ThinkSECURE shall be hosting a hacking competition, titled AirRaid2, in the great city of Bangkok, Thailand. The tournament will take place on the 21st December 2007, so if you are a mean-bean hacking machine, say goodbye to another Christmas.The hackers will be set to work on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks that will replicate conventional corporate system setups. The goodies up for grabs by the victorious, besides unconditional respect from the entire geek community, have yet to be confirmed. We are pretty sure the incentive will be fitting, so if you got the smarts, get your arse to Bangkok. [AirRaid2 via The Raw Feed]
AirRaid2 Hackers Tournament Announced
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.