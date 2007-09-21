Here's a portuguese Airbus A310 doing an extremely low flyby at the Evora 2007 Air Show last week. Not only does it show there are commercial pilots as daring as Typhoon and Russian fighter pilots, but confirms they are as crazy too, if not more. One thing is for sure, I would rather fly with one of them than anyone else. [YouTube]
Airbus A310 Extremely-Low Pass Scares the Bejeezus Out of Me
